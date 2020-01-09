Key events that shaped Nigeria’s foreign affairs in 2019

Related News

The importance of foreign diplomacy to a nation cannot be overemphasised in terms of ‘relationship building’ with other countries and diplomatic negotiations.

Nigeria, in 2019, was active in the area of foreign diplomacy and as a new year emerges, we review some events that shaped 2019 in the diplomatic space.

Xenophobic Attacks

The xenophobic attacks against Nigerians by South Africans was one of the most pertinent events that shook the nation.

Although such attacks were reported earlier in the year, the attacks that took place in September further strained the relationship between both countries.

Several businesses and homes were affected due to the attacks.

The most popular reason behind the attacks was that “Nigerians are taking over the economy of South Africans, and stripping the young men of their nation from the available jobs.”

The attacks were condemned by both governments.

In response to these attacks, Nigerians carried out reprisal attacks on South African businesses within the nation. Businesses that were affected include MTN, Shoprite, DSTV and PEP.

These acts were highly condemned by the Nigerian government which quickly arrested the culprits.

To resolve the attacks, the President, Muhammadu Buhari, dispatched a special envoy, Ahmed Abubakar, the director-general of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA) to relay his “concerns and also interact with his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, on the situation.”

In October, when Mr Buhari visited South Africa, the visit focused on “finding common ground for building a harmonious relationship with South Africa.”

Geoffrey Onyeama Re-Appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs

In August, Geoffrey Onyeama, was re-appointed into the presidential cabinet as the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Mr Onyeama, who served with President Buhari in 2015, was rated average in the PREMIUM TIMES stewardship analysis.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Onyeama in his first tenure failed to address “challenges of the country’s diplomatic missions abroad despite promises of reform and rationalisation.”

Border Closure

Nigeria partially closed its borders in August. The closure of the border was first confirmed by the Comptroller-General of the Nigerians Customs Service, Hameed Ali, in October who said “all goods are now banned from being exported or imported through our land borders and that is to ensure we have total control over what comes in.”

One of the major reasons why the borders were closed was due to the lack of compliance by Nigeria’s neighbouring countries to the rules governing cross-border trade.”

The closure affected both Niger and Benin Republic economically because of their inability to export into Nigeria hence leading them (the neighbouring countries) to form a tripartite committee to resolve the conflict.

The committee was put together to “address the inadequacies and lack of implementation of the numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding entered by the three countries to check smuggling and other crimes at their common borders.”

In October the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emiefele, said closing the borders was “yielding positive economic results for the country.”

President Buhari has said the borders will be re-opened in January 31, 2020.

Free Visa Policy

The Presidency in December announced at the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa, which held in Egypt that Africans travelling to Nigeria starting from January 2020 will be able to obtain their visas upon arrival.

This initiative according to the President is a step to further promote the African Free Trade Area Agreement, which not only focuses on free trade but also free movement of people.

Mr Buhari said that “we in Nigeria have already taken the strategic decision to bring down barriers that have hindered the free movement of our people within the continent by introducing the issuance of visa at the point of entry into Nigeria to all persons holding passports of African countries with effect from January 2020.”

Meanwhile, in reference to this, a Senator, Olubunmbi Adetunmbi, complained that bill in respect to the ‘visa on arrival policy’ has not been submitted to the legislature and therefore cannot be implemented.

Foreign lawmakers demand Sowore’s release

In December, lawmakers from the U.S. sent in a letter to Nigeria’s Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, concerning the illegal detention of a political activist, Omoyele Sowore.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Sowore was arrested on August 3 following his planned #RevolutionNow protest to criticise bad governance.

Despite separate court orders ordering for his release, the SSS refused to release them. When he was eventually released on December 5, the SSS stormed into the courtroom and rearrested him.

The letter cautioned the Attorney General against the “disobedience of rule of law under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration,” and warned that the “continued detention of Mr Sowore will only serve to tarnish Nigeria’s international reputation.”

Three days after the letter was sent, Mr Sowore was released.

ECO Currency

While the Ghanaian government has hailed the resolve by eight member nations of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to cut their colonial links with France’s CFA (Communaute Financiere d’Afrique) Franc and adopt ECO as their common currency, the Nigerian government is yet to take a definite position on the development.

The President of the Republic Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, announced the collective decision at a bilateral meeting during the 56th Ordinary session of the ECOWAS in Abuja.

President Ouattara who said the French government consented to the West African States’ decision to join the ‘‘ECO’’, quoted the French President, Emmanuel Macron, as describing the decision as “historic reform”.

The ECO is the currency all ECOWAS member countries had initially agreed to adopt as a single currency. However, there have been concerns raised that the early adoption by the French-speaking ECOWAS countries was a way for France to have control over the new currency. That concern appears to be one the Nigerian government is reviewing.

More than a week since the eight countries announced the decision, the Nigerian government, through a statement by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning on Monday said it was studying the situation with the hope of coming up with an appropriate response later.