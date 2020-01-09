Nigerian politician takes malaria eradication campaign to Antarctica

Ned Nwoko, Giles Harding and Captain Hamish Harding holding Nigeria's flag in Antarctica during the flag off of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation's malaria eradication project in Africa.
A Nigerian politician, Ned Nwoko, has taken a malaria eradication campaign to Antarctica.

Mr Nwoko, who is believed to be the second Nigerian to visit the region, mounted the Nigerian Flag at the South Pole on Wednesday afternoon.

Arthur Nwabufo, a navigator and cadet at the Far Eastern State Technical Fisheries University, Russia was the first Nigerian to reach Antarctica.

Mr Nwoko, a former member of House of Representatives travelled from Abuja en route to Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday for the expedition. He was accompanied on the voyage by a team of scientists from Russia, India, China, U.S., and UK.

Nosike Ogbuenyi, the strategic communication advisor of Ned Nwoko Foundation, told PREMIUM TIMES that his principal is championing malaria eradication in Africa through his foundation.

He indicated that preparatory to takeoff from the southernmost tip of Africa for the expedition, Mr Nwoko underwent safety briefing.

After the briefing, he was spotted with the renowned aviator, Hamish Harding, and a teenager, Giles Harding, who makes history as the youngest human ever to visit Antarctica.

Mr Nwoko, 59, intends to use the global attention this expedition will attract to create Awareness on Malaria Eradication in Africa.

Mr. Ogbuenyi said the long-term plan in delivering this project is investing in the development of an anti-malaria vaccine. The foundation also plans to establish an Academic Research Grant for Malaria Vaccine.

“His two-pronged approach to end the scourge are the fumigation of Africa and funding research endowments for a malaria vaccine in five universities across Africa to the tune of $750,000. Each university will receive a research grant of $150,000,” Mr Ogbuenyi said.

“This grant shall be available to be accessed by postgraduate science students in Africa. The research will take place at some leading universities in Africa. There shall be a proper selection process and body of judges for the most qualified students to access the grants.

“He is not looking for co-financiers for the research because Mr. Nwoko is solely funding the research.”

Mr Nwoko is expected to return on January 14, to continue the Nigerian leg of the Malaria eradication campaign with his wife, actress, Regina Daniels.

