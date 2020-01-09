2020 Watchlist: Nigeria ranks 4th among countries at risk of humanitarian crisis

Related News

An assessment by an international rescue group has placed Nigeria fourth on the list of top ten countries at great risk of humanitarian crises in 2020.

Amidst growing concerns for the deteriorating humanitarian situation due to upsurge of security crises in 2019, Nigeria has scaled up to the fourth place in the 2020 Watchlist of countries with possibly worsening humanitarian catastrophe as compared to her eighth position in the 2019 Watchlist.

Nigeria rises into the top five in part because of the escalating conflict and resultant humanitarian need both in the Boko-Haram-ravished northeast and in other parts of the country.

Topping the list for the second year in a row is Yemen, followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo {DRC) and Syria.

Tagged the 2020 Emergency Watchlist and seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the assessment was carried out by the by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a non-sectarian, non-governmental international relief and development organisation based in the United States, with operations in over 40 countries.

The 2020 Watchlist is dominated by countries that are experiencing internal conflict; nine of the countries in the top ten are experiencing major conflict, with nearly all countries in the Sahel region, from Mali to Sudan.

This reflects the impact of rising conflict-driven by militancy and competition for resources as well as increasing droughts and flooding possibly related to climate change, according to the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

In many Watchlist countries, it said, prolonged armed conflict has damaged health, sanitation and other infrastructure, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.

The said countries which make up barely six per cent of the world’s population now host nearly three-quarters of the world’s refugees and have produced more than half of people in need of humanitarian aid.

The IRC’s Vice President for Emergencies, Bob Kitchen, in a statement on Tuesday, noted that the countries had changed little since the previous year, alluding to the collective failure of the international community to resolve the root causes of the humanitarian disasters.

Mr Kitchen said democratic leadership and financial support are key in handling humanitarian situations.

“Restrictions on humanitarian access and disregard for International Humanitarian Law are major concerns across all Watchlist countries and could significantly undermine the ability of humanitarian actors to respond to these crises and meet growing needs.”

“The IRC is responding to the crises in all of the countries on the Watchlist (with the exception of Sudan, where the IRC is now registered and moving forward with the re-launch of humanitarian programmes), helping people to survive, recover and gain control of their lives,” he added.

In order of risk, top 10 countries most at risk of experiencing the worst humanitarian crises over the coming year: Yemen, DRC, Syria, Nigeria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Somalia and CAR.

Nigeria’s humanitarian crisis scorecard

Battling a decade-long Boko-Haram insurgency in the northeast, communal violence in north-central areas and rising violence in the northwest, Nigeria is facing a major humanitarian crisis, with high levels of food insecurity, a cholera outbreak and large-scale displacement, according to the IRC.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in 2019, over two million people fled their homes across the north-eastern part of the country, the region most affected by the deadly acts of the terrorists.

About 240,000 fleeing victims have taken shelter at neighboring countries, particularly Niger and Cameroon.

The large-scale displacement in northeastern states (Borno, Adamawa and Yobe), according to the UN, has left 7.1 million people in need of lifesaving assistance, including food, nutrition and healthcare interventions, while over four million others, including children, were vulnerable to food insecurity and malnutrition.

Additionally, it said 1.2 million Nigerians live in inaccessible areas of the northeast which are effectively under the control of armed groups with limited information available about their living conditions but that indications show the humanitarian situation is even more serious there.

Aside from the large-scale displacement in the northeast, the rescue group, quoting a UN report, said more than 500,000 people were displaced internally in northwest and north-central Nigeria due to “unclear causes” such as banditry, cattle-raiding violence and kidnapping.

With all these, it said Nigeria scored highly for human risk (eight out of ten) as a result of several factors, not least the ongoing internal conflict across the northeast and other areas.

“Its natural risk score is relatively low (four) but there is still a risk of drought.

“Major flooding also regularly occurs in the center, northeast and around major rivers (Niger and Benue) during the rainy season, most recently affecting about 300,000 people in the northeast as of November 2019 which contributes to a persistent risk of cholera,” the IRC wrote in the 2020 Watchlist.

For vulnerability, Nigeria was adjudged a high score of eight while scoring moderately high for lack of coping capability (seven).

This indicates weak infrastructure and healthcare capacities in addition to a population that was already vulnerable.

“There is a sharp contrast between more developed areas like Lagos or Abuja and the situation in

less developed parts of the northwest and northeast.

“The latter areas likely face more vulnerable populations and limited response capacity than the national-level scores would suggest,” it noted.

Humanitarian Access

With an estimated 1.2 million people who cannot be reached by the humanitarian community, the rescue group believed preserving humanitarian access to the affected population within the current situation in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states “will continue to be the most critical and challenging element to ensuring a response commensurate to the needs in 2020 and beyond.”

Nigeria scored four (“very high”) out of five for access constraints, highlighting in particular, restriction of movement within the country, violence against humanitarian personnel and facilities and the impact of ongoing conflict.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Boko Haram terrorists continued their murderous campaign across Nigeria’s north-east with major targets on humanitarian aid workers and health personnel.

While top military officers have blamed the inability of troops to end Boko Haram on lack of “army aviation,” the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq has rather faulted the ‘poor management strategy’ of the military and NGOs for the upsurge and recent attacks on aid-workers while stressing that the presence of security operatives in many of the crisis-ridden areas would make those communities safe and accessible for humanitarian actors to carry out their activities

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how the Nigerian military temporarily forced two major international NGOs – Action Contre la Faim (ACF) and Mercy Corps – to suspend their activities in September and October 2019 after accusing them of assisting armed groups.

2020 Outlook

With rising conflict activity in the northeast throughout the second half of 2019 alongside increasing constraints on humanitarian access, the IRC forecast that humanitarian needs will continue to grow in the region in 2020 and that the ability of humanitarian actors to respond will be even more limited.

“Moreover, conflict in the northwest may continue to escalate, particularly if links start to emerge be-tween bandits in the northwest and armed groups active in the Sahel, which could trigger a more significant humanitarian crisis.

Perennial issues like communal conflict in central Nigeria as well as seasonal flooding will further compound the situation in Nigeria,” it said.

According to Mr Kitchen, the 2020 Emergency Watchlist will help them to make informed decisions about where to focus our efforts in the coming year.

“As these crises evolve, we will continue to track them and provide lifesaving assistance and humanitarian aid to those in need across the globe,” he said.