Exercise restraint, renew dialogue, UN urges warring nations

Berlin, Germany - November 04: Antonio Guterres, High Commissioner for Refugees of UNHCR, attends a press conference in german foreign office on November 04, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Michael Gottschalk/Photothek via Getty Images)
Berlin, Germany - November 04: Antonio Guterres, High Commissioner for Refugees of UNHCR, attends a press conference in german foreign office on November 04, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Michael Gottschalk/Photothek via Getty Images)

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has sent a clear four-point message to world leaders.

“Stop escalation, exercise maximum restraint, restart dialogue, renew international cooperation,” he said.

Mr Guterres was addressing the United Nations Security Council on Monday at the UN Headquarters in New York.

He said “the new year has begun with our world in turmoil, we are living in dangerous times.”

“Geopolitical tensions are at their highest level this century,” said the UN Chief noting that this turbulence is escalating.

He harped on the climate crisis raging in many parts of the world.

“We see increased social unrest and growing extremism, nationalism and radicalisation with a dangerous advance of terrorism, notably in Africa.

“This situation cannot go on. I have been following the recent rise in global tensions with great concern and I am in constant contact with leading officials around the world,” he said.

Mr Guterres, however, did not specifically mention the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran after the former assassinated a general, Qassem Soleimani, who headed Iran’s Quds Force before his demise.

Call for caution

Mr Guterres said “even nuclear non-proliferation can no longer be taken for granted.”

He added: “This cauldron of tension is leading more and more countries to take unpredicted decisions with unpredictable consequences and a profound risk of miscalculation.

“At the same time, we see trade and technological conflicts that fracture world markets, undermine growth and widen inequalities.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.