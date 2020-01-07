What the weather would look like in Nigeria on Wednesday – NiMet

Harmattan
Dust haze (Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria)

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted dusty haze condition over northern and central regions of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja further predicted moderate dusty haze conditions over the southern part within the period of forecast.

“For northern states, dusty haze condition with horizontal visibility of 2 to 5 kilometres and a localised visibility of less than, or equal to, 1000 metres is expected over the region within the forecast period.

“Day and night temperatures values are expected to be 25 to 31 degree Celsius, and 12 to 20 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

According to NiMet, dusty haze condition with horizontal visibility of 2 to 5 kilometres and a localised visibility of less than, or equal to, 1000 metres is anticipated over central states within the forecast period.

The agency predicted day and night temperatures to be 27 to 33 degree Celsius, and 11 to 20 degree Celsius.

“For Southern states, early morning mist and fog is envisaged over the coastal parts of the country, while in the inland areas of the south, moderate dusty haze conditions are expected.

“Moderate dusty haze condition is anticipated over the entire region by afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 31 to 35 degree Celsius and 14 to 24 degree Celsius,” it said.

(NAN)

