Ensure all elections are credible, violence-free, Buhari urges INEC, police

The leadership of INEC Nigeria, led by the Commission Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu today, briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2019 elections. IG of Police and DSS Boss were in attendance.
The leadership of INEC Nigeria, led by the Commission Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu today, briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2019 elections. IG of Police and DSS Boss were in attendance.

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday followed with action his resolve to engender a free, fair and credible electoral process.

He met at State House, Abuja, with Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, other top officials of the electoral body, and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

INEC has a minimum of 28 rerun and by-elections this January alone, and President Buhari told the commission to ensure that the game was played by the rules, without fear or favour.

“Those that you declare as winners must be the candidates that the people have chosen. Democracy is about free will, and the will of the people must be allowed to prevail. Get your acts right, and leave no room for underhand tricks or manipulation,” he said.

The president said he was determined to give Nigeria an electoral system that meets with best practices anywhere in the world, and charged the electoral umpire to stick to the rules of fair play and adherence to justice.

From the police, President Buhari wants nothing than a scrupulous securing of the electoral process, without bias or favouritism.

“Our elections must be done in violence-free atmosphere. The process must be free, fair, decent, devoid of intimidation or malpractices. It is the duty of the police to accomplish that, and it is what I expect in the elections immediately ahead, and going forward,” he said.

Both INEC and the police pledged a fidelity to the rules and regulations, stating that they know President Buhari as someone passionately committed to fair play.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.