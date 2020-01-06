Soleimani killing: NSCIA warns Muslim youth against protest

Related News

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Monday appealed to Muslim youths in the country for exercise restraint over the death of top Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Iraq.

In a statement issued in Abuja by Head of Media of the council, Ibrahim Aselemi, the body appealed to the youth not to allow their emotions becloud their judgment to ensure peace at all times.

NSCIA said the issue between the U.S. and Iran can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.

“The attention of NSCIA has been drawn to a planned peaceful protest by some Muslim youths in the country to vent their anger over the killing of Iranian top military commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

READ ALSO:

“Although protests are an integral part of civil democracy all over the world, NSCIA believes that the timing is wrong,” the council said.

Mr Soleimani was killed last Friday by a US Military airstrike in Baghdad.

The development has generated tensions between Washington and Tehran and in other parts of the world.

(NAN)