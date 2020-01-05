Police arrest officers who assaulted bus passenger over iPhone

Related News

The police said they have arrested their officers caught on video assaulting a bus passenger over an iPhone.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how three unidentified officers illegally confiscated iPhone 6 from one Justice Obasi on Saturday in Enugu, South East Nigeria, and then beat him up when he insisted on getting the phone back.

The armed police officers were captured in the video kicking and punching the victim.

“The thing was like a dream to me,” said Mr Obasi, an interior decorator who lives in the city.

The officers later returned the phone to Mr Obasi and allowed him to walk away after a passer-by who claimed to be a retired police officer intervened.

“JUSTICE FOR JUSTICE OBASI – Following the directives of the IGP, the Enugu State Police Command has since identified, traced and arrested the three policemen involved in the assault of citizen – Justice Obasi,” the police tweeted on Sunday afternoon via its Twitter account @PoliceNG.

The police did not mention the identity of the arrested officers which they said are in custody, awaiting commencement of their orderly room trial over the assault incident.

The police assured Nigerians that Mr Obasi would get justice.

“As we begin the new year, IGP M.A Adamu wishes to restate his zero tolerance for the abuse of the rights of Nigerians and his commitment to running a citizens’ friendly and rule of law compliant Police Force,” it said.

The video of the assault, which was circulated on Twitter, prompted a police investigation into the incident.

Some Twitter users commended the police for their prompt response to the incident, while others expressed doubt over it.

“Every new IG reiterates his zero tolerance to abuse of power, yet the situation is getting worse. Is it an impossible task to have a civil police force?” said a Twitter user @yinka213.

“I was harassed by a police officer named justice, I reported to the commissioner of police Enugu and nothing has been done about it. The police officer is still with my phone till now,” said another Twitter user @MiraPoshie