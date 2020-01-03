Nigeria speaks on ‘diplomatic row’ with Ghana over embassy building

Buhari-and-Akufo-Addo
Buhari and Akufo Addo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied reports of a diplomatic row between Nigeria and Ghana.

This was revealed in a press release issued by the spokesperson of the ministry, Ferdinand Nwonye, on Friday.

The alleged diplomatic row, which was circulated on Thursday on social media, suggested that the Nigeria High Commission is being forcefully evicted from its diplomatic property in Accra.

According to the spokesperson, the property on No. 10 Barnes Road, Accra, Ghana was “in use by the Federal Ministry of Finance, since 1957, on leasehold and was later bequeathed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Mr Nwonye, however, noted that the lease on the property expired recently and the “high commission has been exploring the possibility of renewing the lease agreement with the host authorities.”

He highlighted the fact that the “property in question is not housing either the Residence of the High Commissioner or the Chancery or staff quarters.”

Mr Nwonye said conversations are still being held between the mission and appropriate host authorities.

“There is therefore no imminent diplomatic row with Ghana as being speculated by a section of the media,” he reiterated.

