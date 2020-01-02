What the weather would look like across Nigeria on Friday – NiMet

NiMet predicts weather across Nigeria
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted persistent dust haze conditions in the country on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook released on Thursday in Abuja further predicted chances of early morning mist/fog over the coastal cities within the forecast period.

“For Northern states, thick dust haze condition is anticipated over northern part of the country throughout the period of forecast with day and night temperatures of 24 to 32 degree Celsius and 6 to 11 degree Celsius.

“For central states, moderate dust condition is expected over most parts of
the central cities with prospect of thick dust haze over places like Yola, Gombe, Bauchi, Zaria, Kaduna and Jos.

“Day and night temperature of the region is expected to be 25 to 36 degree Celsius and 10 to 17 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

According to NiMet, moderate dust haze condition is envisaged over the
Inland cities of southern states throughout the forecast period.

It predicted early morning mist and fog probable over the coastal cities to give way to dust haze condition as the day progresses.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 26 to 36 degree Celsius and 14 to 21degree Celsius respectively,” it added.

(NAN)

