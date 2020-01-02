How we’ll stem brain drain, reintegrate displaced persons — Nigeria’s Refugee Commission

Related News

The Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Basheer Mohammed, has highlighted the agency’s plan to tackle irregular migration and reintegration of displaced persons in the country.

Mr Mohammed made this known during a courtesy call to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, according to a statement by the agency’s Head of Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir, which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Mohammed said his agency is committed to providing relief items, care, maintenance and durable solutions that would reintegrate Persons of Concern (POCs) into normal lives where they can thrive.

He added that the Commission plans to reintroduce the campaign used to stem brain drain migration in the 80’s, during President Buhari’s tenure as Head of State.

Mr Mohammed further stated that the Commission would prioritise a sensitisation campaign on the many opportunities available in the country in order to reduce irregular migration.

“In 2020, my first point of action will be to work with state governors to return and reintegrate IDPs to their communities. It is time that they begin to live normal lives and feel the pulse of a growing Nigeria,” Mr Mohammed said.

“I intend to bring back ‘Andrew’ and educate Nigerians on what is available in Nigeria. We will also seek to educate the average citizen on the safe, orderly and regular migration routes to take when traveling abroad so that we don’t lose as many Nigerians.”

According to the statement, Mr Mohammed also listed the establishment of Informal Educational Learning Centres, amongst several other programs and projects to be undertaken by the Commission in the year 2020.

“The Commission plans to build Informal Educational Learning Centres in all IDP camps. This will encourage learning in children unable to attend regular schools and those with special needs due to the trauma of displacement,” Mr Mohammed said.