Aisha Buhari welcomes Nigeria’s first baby of 2020

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, represented by the wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Salamatu Gbajabiamila, was at Gwagwa Primary HealthCare Centre where the first baby of the new decade and year 2020 was delivered.

The first baby of the New Year, Muhammad Sani, arrived at exactly 12.00 a.m. on January 1, 2020 to the family of Sani Ardo and Mrs. Hauwa.

Mrs Buhari welcomed Muhammad and all the other children born on the new year day in FCT with baby gifts including post natal care products, other nutritional supplies and cash presents.

The Chief Host of the event, Executive Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Adamu Candido, thanked the First Lady for her kind gesture and promised that the AMAC will take care of the post natal care of the child.

The organiser of the event, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, represented by its Permanent Secretary, Ifeoma Anagbogu, also expressed gratitude to the first lady for her generosity and motherly role to the nation especially to the less privileged.

The first lady, a mother and grandmother herself, while comforting the mothers, counseled them on the need for proper care for the new born babies in terms of exclusive breast feeding, immunization and timely pre-natal and post natal care.

The event was also attended by traditional leaders of Gwagwa communities and aides of the first lady.

Also today, the first lady hosted a new year party for children at the banquet hall of the Presidential Villa where the children were treated to various fun activities and a delicious meal.

