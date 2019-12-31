Why I visited President Buhari – Ex-lawmaker Jibrin

Related News

A former member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, says he visited President Muhammadu Buhari to commend him on his achievements throughout the year.

The president received Mr Jibrin on Tuesday at the State House in Abuja.

The former lawmaker was ousted from the 9th assembly by the Court of Appeal which ordered a fresh election in Kiru and Bebeji, the two local governments that constitute the federal constituency.

He played a crucial role in the emergence of Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Mr Jibrin is alleged to be at loggerheads with his state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State.

REASON FOR MY VISIT

The former lawmaker told journalists at the State House that his visit to the president was a regular audience to discuss his achievements in the year.

He also said he came to commend Mr Buhari on the progress he has made on the economy, fight against corruption and security in the country.

He said he also commended the president on the massive infrastructural development going on across the country.

“The agricultural revolution going on, we need to sustain it. The fight against insurgency and the successes that have been recorded and of course, the cordial relationship that now exists between the executive and the legislature.

“By and large, it’s been a very good year for the president and the government and I think we all have the responsibility to commend him. That’s what we discussed, essentially.”

Mr Jibrin denied the alleged rift with Governor Ganduje.

“That’s not true. It’s the usual rumour, we are working harmoniously and I’m sure that the rerun will be very successful, not only in Kano for the APC, but all over the country where rerun will be held on the 25th.

“My relationship with my governor is cordial, he’s always been a father and nothing has changed.”

BATTLES WITH APC

In August, Mr Jibrin was suspended by the Kano State chapter of the APC over alleged anti-party activities.

A statement signed by Suleiman Gwarmai, chairman of the APC in Bebeji said the decision followed a recommendation by a seven-member committee which was constituted after the party received a petition against the lawmaker.

Part of the statement read, “After a thorough investigation, the committee submitted its report and recommendations to the Local Government executive which subsequently met and adopt as follows: That having confirmed various anti-party activities by Hon. Abdulmuminu Jibrin Kofa which was found contrary to some provisions of the party’s constitution, ranging from article 21, paragraph A (ii) (V).

“And (Vii) the executive committee adopted the report and hereby suspended Hon. Kofa with immediate effect for 12 months.”

“That the executive committee also adopted the committee’s recommendation urging the state Executive committee to recommend to the national executive the immediate expulsion of Hon. Abdulmuminu Jibrin Kofa from the party for various offences.”

SACKED BY COURT OF APPEAL

In November, the Court of Appeal in Kaduna nullified the election of Mr Jibrin and ordered fresh elections in the constituency.

The judgement delivered by Adejoje Adepoju followed an observation by the court that the final result contained in Form EC (8)E as submitted for the constituency was mutilated.