Alleged N6.32 billion Fraud: Jang has case to answer, court rules

A former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, Tuesday lost his bid to stop his corruption trial as Justice Daniel Longji of Plateau State High Court, Jos, ruled that the ex-governor (now a senator) and a cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (OSSG), Yusuf Pam, have a case to answer in the corruption charges brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the tune of N6.32 billion.

The court had on November 18, 2019, given the defence 14 days to file its no-case submission on the matter, and for the prosecution to respond within 10 days of service. Ruling on the no-case submission was however deferred on December 23, 2019, due to late service of the notice by the defence on the prosecution.

But delivering his ruling today, December 31, 2019, Justice Longji stated that the defendants have a case to answer, particularly on the funds for Small and Medium Enterprises, given to the state by the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, and that of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) which were allegedly diverted by the defendants.

The defendants are being prosecuted on a 17-count amended charge corruption and misappropriation of funds.

