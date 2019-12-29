Polytechnic student arrested for rape

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

A student of Crown Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, has been arrested by the Ekiti Police Command over the alleged gang-rape of two fellow students of the private institution.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Amba Asuquo, said on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti that the suspect in the company of an accomplice committed the crime on December 9.

According to him, the duo accosted the two students with dangerous weapons and forcefully took them to an abandoned building where they raped them.

The police boss said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigations.

He added that efforts had been put in place to arrest the other fleeing suspect as a manhunt had been launched to identify his hiding place.

Mr Asuquo advised students in tertiary institutions to remain focused and be committed to their studies rather than engaging in vices that could truncate their careers.

He commended members of the public for their support in giving the command timely information in tackling crime.(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.