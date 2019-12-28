Months after assaulting woman, Nigerian Senator wins ‘Beacon of Hope’ award

A Nigerian Senator, Elisha Abbo, who was caught months ago assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop, has been honoured with a ‘Beacon of Hope’ award at the 4th edition of the Adamawa Celebrities and Achievers Awards (ACAA).

Mr Abbo, representing Adamawa North at the red chamber, is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The award presentation took place in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State on Saturday.

This is coming months after PREMIUM TIMES exposed the young senator caught on camera assaulting a woman in Abuja.

The May 11 incident occurred barely three months after Mr Abbo became a senator-elect and a month before he was sworn in on June 11.

Footage of the video seen by this newspaper showed the 41-year-old senator physically assaulting the woman, whom he accused of insulting him by calling him “a drunk”. A policeman, who stood by did nothing to protect the victim.

Mr Abbo later owned up to his actions by issuing an apology on the screen amidst tears.

He, thereafter, turned himself in to the police, who held him for a night, before granting him bail “after meeting a set of administrative conditions for his bound”.

The Abuja police command is yet to give the specific terms of the bail.

But, the lawmaker was, thereafter, arraigned before the Chief Magistrate court, Zuba, Abuja, with two counts of criminal charges preferred against him.

He pleaded not guilty despite his public apology. The court granted him bail of N5 million with two competent sureties.

Meanwhile, the Senate and Mr Abbo’s party, the PDP, also set up separate, fact-finding committees to look into the assault allegation.

The Senate set up an ad-hoc committee on July 3 to investigate the incident with the deadline of July 24 for the submission of its report tied to it. The deadline was, however, later extended by a week.

Nothing much has been heard about the issue since then.

But there was a mild altercation between the embattled senator and his colleagues when he appeared before the committee. Thus far, the magistrate court before which Mr Abbo is being tried has admitted three documents tendered against him.

They include a discharge certificate and a medical report. Hearing on his case was thereafter adjourned till January 9.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that weeks after the incident, Mr Abbo was honoured with an “ICON of Democracy” award by the Intercommunity Awareness for Change and Development Initiative (IACDI) in July.