Disaster averted in Lagos airport as man charges at taxiing aircraft

Disaster was averted on Friday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos when a yet to be named young man charged at a taxiing aircraft.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident occurred at about 8:50 a.m. Friday.

The young man, said to be about 25 years old, was sighted around the airfield by officials of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, manning the Charlie One (C1) link/holding area.

As the man charged towards a taxiing Air Peace aircraft numbered APK 7252, this newspaper gathered that FAAN’s Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel on guard duties at the area rushed to stop his movement towards the aircraft.

In the middle of the melee, a struggle ensued and all efforts to stop the intruder by the unarmed AVSEC personnel failed as he continued to resist arrest.

FAAN in a statement Friday confirmed the incident.

The agency said that while the struggle between the man and AVSEC officials was ongoing, the AVSEC personnel called for reinforcement and alerted the pilot of the aircraft about the intrusion.

This, FAAN said, was done to delay the aircraft to allow for a successful apprehension of the intruder.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that the intruder was eventually apprehended by the AVSEC personnel with the support of the reinforcement and has been taken into custody for investigations.

The aircraft was also advised to return to base for necessary safety and security inspections in line with standard procedure.

The aircraft finally departed Lagos at about 10:16 am, with 171 passengers and six crew members.

FAAN MD and other top official are said to have inspected the site of the incident and discussed with the captain of the aircraft, who commended the action of the Aviation Security team.

The agency said that the captain described the intervention as “timely and professional” because “he was not even aware of any intrusion until they alerted him.”