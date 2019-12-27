Xmas: Sustain tempo against Boko Haram, army chief to troops

A cross-section of officers of the Nigeria Air Force engaged in the fight against insurgency at a lunch organized for them by Chief of Air Staff to celebrate 2019 Christmas and Boxing day at the Air Force Base in Yola on Thursday (26/12/19). 08848/26/12/2019/Yakubu Uba/TA/NAN
A cross-section of officers of the Nigeria Air Force engaged in the fight against insurgency at a lunch organized for them by Chief of Air Staff to celebrate 2019 Christmas and Boxing day at the Air Force Base in Yola on Thursday (26/12/19). 08848/26/12/2019/Yakubu Uba/TA/NAN

The Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, has commended officers and men of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) for sustaining the tempo of operation in the fight against insurgents in North East.

Mr Abubakar gave the commendation on Thursday in Yola during a feast organised for personnel of NAF Base in Yola to mark Christmas and Boxing Day.

Represented by the Air Task Force Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Precious Amadi, the CAS urged the troop to redouble their efforts to completely rid the North-east of terrorists.

“I must commend the command in Yola for their effort in ensuring that activities of the unit in Yola are running smoothly and tempo of operation being maintained.

“NAF and the country at large appreciate your effort at restoring normalcy and peaceful coexistence in North -ast, especially in Adamawa,” Mr Abubakar said.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the needed resources to carry out their assigned duties, the CAS tasked the personnel to show appreciation by remaining discipline and exhibiting the highest level of professionalism.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Bashir, lauded the role of NAF in restoring peace and security in Adamawa.

The governor assured him of the state government’s commitment to work with NAF and other security agencies to sustain the tempo. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.