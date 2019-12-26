Nigeria will stand with you, Buhari tells Burkina Faso

President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the government and people of Burkina Faso who suffered a deadly terrorist attack that claimed 35 citizens that their bothers in Nigeria and the West African subregion will not abandon them to their fate.

Speaking on the attack carried out on Tuesday in Arbinda, northern part of the country, President Buhari said the slaying of 31 women among the innocent victims was cowardly and remains condemned by reasonable opinion all over the world.

President Buhari recalled his meeting last weekend with the country’s President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, on the sidelines of the ECOWAS meeting, at which occasion both leaders agreed to hold a summit in the new year to discuss the issues of security and economy.

READ ALSO: Beware of false narratives about Nigeria, Buhari tells U.S. ambassador

“I look forward to that meeting,” said the President, assuring that “as we have done all the time, we will stand with our brothers and sisters in West Africa in all situations.”

President Buhari commended the Burkinabe troops for repelling the deadly attack and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed.

– Garba Shehu

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.