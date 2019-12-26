Corporation finalises E-ticketing for Nigerian trains

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says the corporation would soon introduce e-ticketing for train services across the country.

Fidet Okhiria, the NRC Managing Director, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that the processes involving the commencement of the e-ticket platform were at its final stage.

“The e-ticketing has gone to advanced stage, the process is on, we are just at the final stage of getting the necessary approval for them to be deployed.

“It has passed through ICPC, BPE, we hope very soon it will kick-off. I can’t give the time exactly when it will start but the FEC will decide,” he explained.

According to Mr Okhiria, the e-ticket will be sold at various designated places and platforms to enable people to access tickets easily with fewer hurdles.

He said: ”It can be sold through phones and in designated outlets hence there will be franchising and it will still be sold at the stations.”

He said measures were in place to ensure the e-ticketing for the country’s train line meets international standard.

Mr Okhiria said the e-ticketing platform would not only guarantee orderliness in purchasing of tickets but would address some major security challenges.

Besides, he said that the e-ticketing would ensure the database of all passengers boarding the train were captured in case of emergencies. (NAN)

