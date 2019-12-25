Ewelukwa takes over at NBET as Amobi steps down

Nnaemeka Ewelukwa has assumed office as the acting Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) following the step down of Marilyn Amobi.

This was made known in a statement issued by Aisha Waziri from the Corporate Services Department of NBET in Abuja on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on Tuesday directed Amobi to step down over myriads of complaints.

The minister also raised a five-member committee to investigate those complaints about Amobi.

Ms Waziri said that Mr Ewelukwa, a General Manager, and the pioneer General Counsel and Company Secretary at NBET, has taken charge of the agency’s operations.

She said that Mr Ewelukwa has been part of the executive management team of NBET and has over 20 years of professional experience spanning private practice, academia and currently, public service.

“Prior to joining NBET, he served as a Technical Adviser on electricity regulatory and transaction issues with the Presidential Task Force on Power (PTFP} set up by the Federal Government to lead the implementation of the reform roadmap for the power sector.

“He has led NBET’s negotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and the development of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs} at NBET.

“Paving the way for billions of dollars in additional private sector investments in the electric power sector,” she said.

According to her, Mr Ewelukwa is also a co-author of three globally acclaimed handbooks on electricity transactions; namely, Understanding Power Purchase Agreements (2014}, Understanding Power Project Financing (2016) and Understanding Power Project Procurement (2018}.

“They were supported by the United States Power Africa initiative and the African Legal Support Facility hosted by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

“A qualified lawyer by training, Ewelukwa holds an undergraduate law degree from the University of Nigeria, a Master of Law degree in International Business Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE}, and a PhD in Law from Queen Mary University of London,

“With specialisation on privatisation and the legal reform of the Nigerian power sector.

“He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators,” she said. (NAN)

