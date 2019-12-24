Christmas: Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Ugwuanyi, others urge Nigerians to embrace love, peace

Related News

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has asked Nigerians to embrace peace, love, tolerance and self-sacrifice, which were the hallmark of the teachings of Jesus Christ.

In a Christmas message he released on Tuesday, he said beyond religion, the messages brought by Christ are important in nation-building and development.

Mr Lawan asked Nigerians, as a people and government, to remember the weak and the most vulnerable “in our midst and do the best we can to bring them succour and help them to also feel the joy of the season.”

He reiterated the ninth National Assembly’s commitment to deliver its legislative agenda.

“The amendment to the Deep Off-shore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act, the Fiscal Policy laws, Procurement Act and the timely passage of the 2020 Budget, which was promptly assented to by the President, signpost the determination of the Assembly to work for Nigerians.

“The modest achievements of the Assembly within the short period were made possible by the bi-partisan approach to national issues by the Federal lawmakers, the collaboration and harmonious relationship with other arms of government.”

Speaker’s message

On his part, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, felicitated with Nigerian Christians for marking this year’s Christmas.

He called for sober reflections among Nigerians. He also urged them to offer special prayers to their leaders, “for the continuous unity and peaceful coexistence among the citizens and to overcome challenges of insecurity in some parts of the country”.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker house of Reps. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of the House of Reps]

“Christmas is a period of merrymaking, but beyond that, it is also a period for us all as a people to take time and pray for our country. I admonish my Christian brothers and sisters to pray for our continuous survival in peace and unity as a country,” his statement read.

“I also urge them to emulate all that Jesus Christ stood for: his love for humanity, his peace-making nature, his magnanimity, his accommodating mind and everything the Christ was known for.”

Other messages

Meanwhile, a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in a goodwill message issued by Uche Anichukwu, his media aide, called for renewed collaboration among Nigerians.

“This season is therefore a call to show unconditional love, for we cannot claim to love God if we do not show love to our fellow men created in the image and likeness of God.

“As Africans, we must endeavor to sustain our social security system and the culture of being our brother’s keeper to ensure that nobody is left behind.”

In a similar message, Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, admonished Nigerians to eschew discrimination, irrespective of differences in tribe, religion and sociopolitical leanings.

“We call on Nigerians, especially Kwarans, to do more to foster love and peace this season and beyond because a major selling point of the state is the calm and peaceful disposition of our people. We also call for continuous mutual respect and understanding within the faith community and not allow anyone to cause disaffection in the state.”

Mr Abdulrazaq also called for modesty while the festive session lasts.

In his Christmas message, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State called on Nigerians to take advantage of the religious event to offer special prayers for sustained peace, unity and progress of the country.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Mr Ugwuanyi felicitated with his fellow Christian faithful, wishing ‘Ndi Enugu’ and indeed all Nigerians Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

The governor noted that the festive season offers yet another opportunity for the people to promote peace, good virtues, love and unity as well as dedicate their lives to the service of God.

He, therefore, thanked Ndi Enugu for their love, unceasing prayers, goodwill, solidarity and support, reassuring them of his firm resolve to sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in the state as well as continue to serve them with the fear of God.