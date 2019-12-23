World Branding Awards: Globacom wins Telecom Brand of the Year

Related News

National telecommunications company, Globacom, has been adjudged the Telecom Brand of the Year at the 2019 World Branding Awards held at the Kensington Palace, London, recently.

A premier Awards programme of the World Branding Forum, the annual World Branding Awards is a registered global non-profit organization set up for the overall development of the branding community.

Speaking while presenting the Award to Globacom, Peter Pek, the Chief Executive Officer of the World Branding Forum (WBF), said Globacom was honoured with the global awards “following a rigorous assessment, evaluation and judging process,” adding that the same principle was applied to all the winners from different parts of the world who were adjudged the best “after rigorous global research, valuation and voting.”

According to him, the World Branding Awards winners, including Globacom, emerged from a unique system of awarding points through three streams.

Under the plan, each stream contributes a set percentage to the total score in evaluating a brand while brand Evaluation is awarded 30%, Public Online Voting 30% and Market Research 40%.

Top global brands honoured alongside Globacom include Shell, Apple, Netflix, Cadbury, Carlsberg, Nokia, DHL, Adidas, Ferrari, Rolex, Sportify, Japan Airlines, Auorora as well as other brands from the United States of America, Spain, United Kingdom, Kuwait, and Malaysia.

A total of 4,500 brands from 57 countries, according to the World Branding Forum, were nominated for the 2018-2019 Awards in multiple categories with only 351 brands from 49 countries emerging as winners. Held at the prestigious State Apartments, Kesington Palace, London, the glamorous awards gala was the 10th in the series.

Globacom, in its remark on the award, restated its commitment to providing first class telecoms services, as well as empowering its subscribers in various ways.

The company explained that resourcefulness and commitment to innovation and service excellence were the factors that propelled the brand to the peak of Nigerian telecoms industry. It also acknowledged the support of the 50 million subscribers of the telco in Nigeria.

Globacom is a major player in the Nigerian telecom industry, offering its subscribers the best value for money through the introduction of innovative products and services.

SOURCE: Globacom Corporate Communications Unit