PSC promotes 623 police officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it has approved the promotion of 623 senior police officers across various ranks in the force.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the promotions were approved at the 7th Plenary Meeting of the commission held on Friday and Saturday.

Mr Ani said the promotions were strictly based on seniority, merit, availability of vacancies and clean record of service.

He said that 40 Deputy Commissioners of Police were elevated to Commissioners of Police; 98 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners while 150 Chief Superintendents were promoted to Assistant Commissioners.

Mr Ani said that 335 Superintendents also had their promotions approved to the next rank of Chief Superintendent.

He said the Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith, urged the newly promoted officers to rededicate themselves to national development by upholding the ethics and rules of the force.

Mr Ani said the chairman pledged the commitment of the commission to continue to ensure that deserving police officers were promoted as and when due.

