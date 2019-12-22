Why marriages collapse early in Nigeria – Islamic Cleric

The Chief Imam of Ansarudeen Society Worldwide, Abdurahman Ahmad, says impatience and lack of endurance are the major factors responsible for the early collapse of marriages in Nigeria.

Mr Ahmad spoke on Saturday in Ibadan during the marriage ceremony between Amirah Sanni and Abdulkabir Alao.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amirah is the daughter of the Chairman of Muslim Community of Oyo State, Kunle Sanni while Abdulkabir is the son of the Baba Adini of Yorubaland, Sarafa Ishola.

“Marriages break up nowadays for a lot of reasons but principally many couples are not patient with one another.

“Marriage requires a lot of patience, mutual accommodation and a lot of prayers.

“Marriage requires a lot of determination to make it work because there is a lot of time for blending between the couples and this takes patience and perseverance,” Mr Ahmad said.

He advised couples to be always patient and endure one another to avoid marriage crisis.

The cleric also said a healthy marriage depended on family and society for survival.

The Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo, on his part, advised the couple to sustain their initial love before the marriage in order to break the barriers.

“You should maintain the same level of love that you have for yourselves before the marriage as well as show tolerance and understanding,”Gbadebo said.

Dignitaries at the occasion included the Osile of Oke-Ona Egbaland, Adedapo Tejuoso; Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States; Daud Makanjuola and Daud Noibi.

(NAN)

