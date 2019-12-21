Nigerian students ‘wrongly’ deported to Bosina back home

Abia Alexandro and Eboh Chinedu, two Nigerian students 'wrongfully' deported from Bosnia
Abia Alexandro and Eboh Chinedu, two Nigerian students 'wrongfully' deported from Bosnia

Two Nigerian students erroneously deported to Bosnia by the Croatian police arrived Nigeria today.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, the two, Abia Alexandro and Eboh Chinedu, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International airport Saturday at about 2:05 a.m.

Messrs Alexandro and Chinedu are students from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

READ ALSO: Expelling girls impregnated while in school banned in Ekiti — Governor’s wife

According to the press release, they were among “five Nigerians who travelled to Zagreb, Croatia, on November 12, to participate in the World University Championship in Pula”.

“A day before their official date of departure, they were arrested and deported to Bosnia and Herzegovina by the Croatian police, who claimed that they were illegal migrants from Bosnia, despite having arrived in Croatia with valid visas,” it added.

The Nigerian authorities, using the Embassy in Hungary asked for the quick release and facilitation of their return in Nigeria, by the Government of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mr Nwonye further stated that “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to urge all Nigerian travellers to always inform the Nigerian missions accredited to their host countries of their arrival, for necessary documentation and information purposes.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.