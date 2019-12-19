Buhari commiserates with victims of Jos mining pit collapse

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari expressed his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in a mining site in Zawan Community, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday reported the unfortunate incident which allegedly claimed six lives and left many others injured when a mining pit collapsed in the community.

Gwottson Fom, the lawmaker representing the constituency in the State House of Assembly told the News Agency of Nigeria that the victims died engaging in illegal activity to fend for their family.

“We know that these young persons died carrying out an illegal activity but it is obvious unemployment led them into doing it.

“People go out of their way to do things considered illegal just to fend for themselves and their families,” Mr Fom said.

Illegal mining of solid minerals using crude methods is commonplace in many parts of Nigeria.

Poverty, unemployment and weak regulation have been identified as some of the factors responsible for the practice.

President Buhari, in his condolence statement signed by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Thursday, commiserated with the affected families but also solicited for “greater compliance with mining best practices going forward.”

“For all the injured, President Buhari urges medical personnel to give them the best attention, while wishing them quick recovery.

“The President also prays that the almighty God will accept the souls of the departed, and comfort their loved ones,” he concluded.

