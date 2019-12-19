Senate adjourns plenary to mourn Ben Uwajumogu

Related News

The Senate held its plenary for a brief period on Thursday and then adjourned to Friday.

The adjournment followed a motion by the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, who officially announced Ben Uwajumogu’s death.

He asked his colleagues to observe a minute of silence in honour of the lawmaker. He also asked his colleagues to suspend rule 13 to enable them to sit on Friday.

Rule 13 of the Senate Standing Rule explains that the lawmakers sit from Tuesday to Thursday by 10 a.m. But the Senate has the power to suspend its rule.

Mr Yahaya’s motion was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who said Mr Uwajumogu’s name will not be forgotten.

The senators after the minute silence adjourned the plenary at about 11:32 a.m. after a voice vote.

Mr Uwajumogu who represented Imo North senatorial district, died on Wednesday morning after falling ill for several weeks. He was 51.

Earlier, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, expressed shock and sadness over the death of Mr Uwajumogu.

Mr Lawan commiserated with the family of the deceased senator and the government and people of Imo State over the “tragic loss.”

Mr Uwajumogu was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He was initially treated in the United Arab Emirates for his protracted illness, but recently returned to Abuja after showing signs of recovery, according to a source familiar with his situation.

The Senate had on Wednesday adjourned plenary abruptly due to the mood of the chamber. His death was, however, not announced at the close of yesterday’s sitting.