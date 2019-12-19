Nigeria re-opens 32 correctional centres shut down by Boko Haram – Official

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), has re-opened 32 custodial centres earlier shut down by the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-east region of the country.

This was stated by the agency’s spokesperson, Francis Enobore, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to a report by Daily Trust, Mr Enobore disclosed this during the 2019 media parley/facility tour to Dukpa farm centre.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in the height of the insurgents’ attacks in the North-east, how many custodial centres were attacked, burnt down and inmates freed by Boko Haram fighters.

“A total of 32 satellite custodial centres shut down by Boko Haram insurgency have been re-opened,” Mr Enobore said

He revealed that the federal government had approved 3000 capacity ultra-modern custodial centres for all the geo-political zones with that of North-west in Kano at the verge of completion.

Speaking on the giant strides of the management of the NCoS, Mr Enobore said most Boko Haram offenders in custody have been given psychological re-orientation.

He added that 22 inmates recently accepted Western education and were enrolled for WAEC and NECO.

