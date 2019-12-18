Buhari swears-in Ngige’s wife, eight others as perm. secs

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday administered oaths of office on nine federal permanent secretaries at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the permanent secretaries were sworn-in in two batches of five and four before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The nine permanent secretaries are: Musa Hassan from Borno State, Ahmed Aliyu (Niger State), Olushola Idowu (Ogun), Andrew Adejoh (North – Central Zone) and Umar Tijjani, North – East Zone.

Others are Nasir Gwarzo (North – West Zone); Nebeolisa Victor Anakali (South – East Zone); Fashedemi Temitope Peter (South-West zone) and Dr Evelyn Ngige representing the South – South Zone.

Mrs Ngige is the wife of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

READ ALSO:

NAN reports that immediately after the swearing-in of the permanent secretaries, the president and cabinet ministers commenced the last FEC meeting for the year.

The Ministries of Petroleum Resources, Internal Affairs, Transportation as well as NAFDAC, NIMASA, NPA, Nigerian Correctional Service and EFCC are among the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) expected to make presentations at the meeting.

(NAN)