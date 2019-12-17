Nigerian, two others arrested in India over heroin worth N2.6 billion

Related News

The Indian police have arrested a Nigerian national alongside two Indians for illegal possession of illicit drugs worth Rs50 crore (N2.6 billion) in Dehli, the country’s capital.

According to a report published by the Times of India, on Tuesday, the police identified the accused as Christ Jole, 28, a Nigerian national; Anubhav Dushad, 35, and Renuka 27, both Indians.

The state deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell), PS Kushwah, said the authorities conducted the arrests on December 15 after information that Mr Dushad would deliver a huge consignment of heroin to Mr Renuka near the New Delhi Railway Station at around 7 a.m.

Mr Kushwah, however, disclosed that 12 kg heroin worth N2.6 billion in the international market was recovered from the trio.

During interrogation, Mr Dushad told the police he procured the heroin from Mr Jole, who was residing in Delhi’s Shiv Vihar area.

The Nigerian, Mr Jole, was later nabbed from Delhi’s Shiv Vihar area.

The Nigerian reportedly said he used to receive heroin from another Nigerian national, Peter, who further used to get the supply of heroin from an Afghanistan.

Mr Jole also reportedly revealed that apart from supplying heroin in various parts of the country, he and his associates also used to supply drugs to other countries like France, Italy, Canada, UK, and the UAE through couriers, the police said.