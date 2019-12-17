There’s nothing attractive in APC – Dokpesi

Dokpesi
Raymond Dokpesi. [Photo credit: TheCable]

Raymond Dokpesi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, says he has no immediate plan to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) contrary to speculations.

Mr Dokpesi, who is also the proprietor of the African Independent Television, AIT, disclosed this while addressing party faithful in Agenebode, Estako East Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State on Tuesday.

He said those who left the party alongside Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a former stalwart of the party did so for selfish reasons.

Mr Dokpesi stated that there was nothing that would attract him to the APC.

“There has been a number of defection from the party. People who were said to have gone with Ize-Iyamu.

“In reality, only those people who were after their personal interests have defected to the APC.

“Majority of the people are still in PDP,” he said.

Mr Dokpesi added: “It is most unfortunate to say that I have left for APC. I came down to reassure the people that there was no iota of truth in the story that I left the PDP. I am fully in the PDP. There is nothing that will attract me to the APC.

“I don’t think that membership of a party is based on what people want but on certain well principles and views about how a society should be governed, or managed and how to bring about development and progress to the people generally.

“I have not seen those values in the APC. I have no cause to go to APC for now.

“Ize-Iyamu was the PDP candidate in 2016. There are other younger, brilliant people in the PDP.

“The leaders of the PDP will look for the best candidate who will serve the interest of the people. Ize-Iyamu’s departure will not affect the fortunes of PDP in future,” he said.

(NAN)

