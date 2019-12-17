GenCos releases 3,844 megawatts of electricity to national grid

Related News

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said they released an average of 3,844 Megawatts of electricity into the national grid on Monday.

This is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President a copy of which was obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The report said the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 34.54 megawatts from the 3,878 released on Sunday.

It, however, said 2,965.5 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report noted that 60 megawatts was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said 506 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said zero (0) megawatts were recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.695 on Monday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said the dominant constraint for Monday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of gas.

The report said the peak generation attained on Sunday was 4,394.5 megawatts.

(NAN)