What the weather would look like on Tuesday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze conditions with localised visibility of two to five kilometres over Northern and Central cities.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Monday in Abuja further predicted sunny and hazy conditions over inland cities within the period of forecast.

“For Northern states, dust haze condition with localised visibility between the ranges of 2 to 5km is expected over the region throughout the forecast period.

“Day and Night temperatures are expected to be in 28 to 33 degree Celsius and 13 to 17 degree Celsius respectively,” it stated.

NiMet said sunny and hazy conditions are expected to prevail over Central states throughout the forecast period.

The agency envisaged day and night temperatures of the region to be 26 to 35 degree Celsius and 12 to 18 degree Celsius

respectively.

READ ALSO:

“For Southern states, early morning mist and fog patches is likely over Calabar, Port Harcourt, Yenegoa and Eket which will lift by sunrise leaving the region in partly cloudy conditions for the rest of the forecast period.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 32 to 33 degree Celsius and 22 to 24 degree Celsius respectively,” it stated.

(NAN)