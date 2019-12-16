EFCC docks man who allegedly impersonated Fashola to commit fraud

EFCC
EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal office, on Monday, December 16, 2019, arraigned one Malik Wakili before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on a three- count charge bordering on impersonation, conspiracy and money laundering to the N3.1 million

The defendant allegedly impersonated a former Governor of Lagos State and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, with intent to gain monetary advantage to himself.

One of the counts reads : “That you, Malik Wakili and Abdullahi Umar(now at large) sometime in 2019 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to fraudulently impersonate Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, with intent to gain monetary advantage for yourself and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27 (1)(b) of Cyber crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc), Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (3) (a) of the same Act.”

Another count reads: ” That you, Malik Wakili and Abdullahi Umar(now at large) sometime in March, 2019 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, indirectly converted the total sum of N3, 106, 216.00 ( Three Million, One Hundred and Six Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixteen Naira) being value of Air-miles Skywards account number EK248739282 of Mr. Babatunde with Emirate Airline and which sum you reasonably ought to have known form part of the proceeds of your unlawful activities to wit: fraud and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011as amended and punishable under Section (15) (3) of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the commission.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Kufre Uduak, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed that the defendant be remanded in the correctional centre pending the determination of the case.

The counsel to the defendant, Eubena Anedu, informed the court that a bail application had been filed and served on the court and the prosecution.

Mr Anedu, therefore, urged the court to grant his client bail in liberal terms.

Mr Kufre, however, urged the court not to grant the defendant bail on the grounds that he is a flight-risk.

Justice Aneke, after listening to both parties, adjourned the case till Tuesday, December 17, 2019 for ruling on the bail application.

The judge also ordered the defendant to be remanded in the correctional centre.

