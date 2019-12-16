Northern Governors condemn execution of aid workers

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Gov. Lalong]
Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Gov. Lalong]

The Northern Governors’ Forum(NGF) has condemned the execution of aid workers by Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East, describing the act as heinous and a crime against humanity.

The Forum, through its Chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, made the condemnation in a statement issued to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, on Monday in Jos.

Mr Lalong, while commiserating with the family and loved ones of the aid workers, said the execution by the terrorists would not go unpunished.

“As Northern Governors, we are determined to continue working with the Federal Government, security agencies, the citizens and all other stakeholders in overcoming this evil that is perpetrated by criminally minded persons,” he said.

He urged aid workers and those offering services to IDPs and other indigents in the North-East and other areas not to be deterred by the evil perpetrated to undermine their sacrifices and the efforts to fight insurgency.

The aid workers were reportedly abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents near Damasak, Borno, in July, and had been in captivity in spite of all efforts to facilitate their release.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.