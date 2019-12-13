NiMet predicts Saturday’s weather across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and thundery weather conditions for Saturday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Friday in Abuja predicted dust haze conditions with localised visibility of 2 to 5km over the North.

It further predicted sunny and hazy conditions over inland cities of Central states with chances of thunderstorms over coastal cities within the period of forecast.

“For Northern states, dust haze condition with localised visibility values of 2 to 5km is expected over the Northern region throughout the forecast period.

”Day and night temperatures are expected to be 30 to 36 degree Celsius and 9 to 18 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

According to NiMet, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over Central states throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 36 degree Celsius and 11 to 22 degree Celsius, respectively.

The agency envisaged morning hazy condition over the inland cities of Southern states with likely partly cloudy condition over coastal cities in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are chances of thunderstorms over Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri and Calabar in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 31 to 37 degree Celsius and 21 to 25 degree Celsius, respectively,” NiMet said.

(NAN)

