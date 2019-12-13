Buhari congratulates UK Prime Minister on election victory

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory at the United Kingdom general election.

Mr Johnson won a resounding election victory on Friday that will allow him to end three years of political paralysis and take Britain out of the EU within weeks.

The president, in a congratulatory message by one of his spokespersons, Garba Shehu, noted that “Britain has been a reliable and historically unique ally of Nigeria.”

He said Mr Buhari observed that Britain had particularly supported his administration’s efforts at improving security and recovering stolen assets held in the UK.

Mr Shehu said the president looked forward to continue working with the prime minister to forge a stronger Nigeria-UK relationship, especially in the area of trade and economic partnerships, which had greatly benefited the citizens of both countries.

Mr Buhari wished Mr Johnson “the best of luck as he navigates the people of Britain through the decisive period of leaving the European Union.”

(NAN)

