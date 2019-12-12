African Petroleum Producers appoint Nigerian as Secretary General

The African Petroleum Producers Association has appointed Omar Farouk Ibrahim as its new Secretary General.

Before the appointment, Mr Ibrahim was a Group General Manager, International Energy Relations for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The appointment was announced in a communiqué issued at the end of APPO Council of Ministers in Abuja on Thursday.

It also named Waeil All Atharam as Director, Rilwanu Lukman Research and Development Centre and Mme Maha Fouda Attia as Director Support Services.

It said the Council of Ministers unanimously appointed Minister for Petroleum of Republic of Niger and Minister of Energy of Popular Democratic Republic of Algeria as APPO President and Vice-President for 2020 respectively.

The council invited member countries that had not subscribed to capital of African Energy Investment Corporation (AEICORP) to do so.

It further extended the tenure of the Managing Director of AEICORP to the first General meeting of the shareholders of AEICORP.

READ ALSO: Zoning may create challenge for Nigeria’s 2023 elections — U.S. Diplomat

It congratulated Nigeria on provisional maintenance of APPO headquarters in Abuja, pending its final decision and successful end of transition.

It also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support and hosting of the meeting.

The council agreed to retain the APPO Headquarters in Congo.

It instructed the secretary general to recover APPO assets from ex-group II staff whose contract terminated in May and also terminate contracts of Group III Staff effective December 31.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.