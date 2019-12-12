Passenger slumps, dies at Lagos airport

Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos
Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos

A passenger, identified as Chukwuma Anthony Ezeh, on Wednesday, slumped and died at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

An official told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the passenger arrived from China and died while waiting to collect his luggage.

Mr Ezeh, according to information on his passport, was 47 years old at the time of the incident.

The spokesperson of the Police MMIA Command, Joseph Alabi, who confirmed the incident to NAN at 9.25 p.m. on Wednesday, said the passenger came on board Ethiopian Airline.

He said the incident happened at 3:15 p.m. and the deceased was confirmed dead at the MMIA Clinic.

“While walking at the arrival hall the man slumped and died,” he said.

Mr Alabi added that Ezeh’s body had been deposited at the Air Force Base Hospital mortuary. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.