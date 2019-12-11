67 soldiers killed in Niger Republic terror attack – Buhari

Niger Republic on map
Niger Republic on map

A terror attack in Niger Republic has led to the death of 67 soldiers, Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has said.

Mr Buhari said this while condemning the attack in the neighbouring country.

He said about 34 other persons were unaccounted for after the attack.

Read the Nigerian leader’s statement as sent by his spokesperson below.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack in Inates, western region of Niger Republic, near the Mali border, which resulted in the killing of 67 military personnel, with 34 people still unaccounted.

Expressing deep shock and sadness over the heinous and despicable attack by terrorists that reportedly crossed in from neighboring Mali, President Buhari expressed Nigeria’s solidarity with the government and people of Niger Republic in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Stressing Nigeria’s strong condemnation of this terrorist act, President Buhari reaffirmed the resolve of his administration to continue working closely with countries neighbouring the Sahel and the Sahara, as well as international partners, to defeat the roving terrorists creating havoc in the sub region.

”On behalf of myself, the government and people of Nigeria, I send our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, the government and the people of Niger Republic following this dastardly attack.

”We offer prayers for the repose of those murdered and for the safe recovery and return of those who are still to be accounted for,” said the President.

