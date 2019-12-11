Uber, Bolt, others not banned at airports – FAAN

Photo credit: FAAN
Airport used to illustrate the story. Photo credit: FAAN

The Management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it did not ban Uber, Bolt and others at Lagos and other airports in the country.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, said in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday that the attention of FAAN was drawn to a media report, which she said was false.

Mrs Yakubu said: “We will like to state with all emphasis that passengers and the general public are free to use whatever means or mode convenient to transport themselves to the Lagos and other airports in Nigeria.

“We will, therefore, like to use this medium to inform the general public that the said signpost did not emanate from FAAN.

“Our security personnel have been instructed to remove the signpost and investigate the issue.”

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.