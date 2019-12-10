Senate moves to rename federal polytechnic after late senator

Related News

A bill to rename the Federal Polytechnic In Daura, Katsina State, to immortalise a late senator, Mustapha Bukar, passed second reading at the Senate today.

The bill seeks to change the name of the institution from Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina State, to Mustapha Bukar Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina State.

Late Mr Bukar represented Katsina North in the eigth Senate and sponsored the bill that established the Federal Polytechnic Daura.

He died in April 2018.

Ahmad Kaita, who sponsored the bill, led the debate.

Leading the debate, Mr Kaita said the bill was principally motivated by the need to immortalise his predecessor for his contribution to the Nigerian Public Service and in particular his indelible legacies in the education sector.

He said Mr Bukar was not only an engineer cum public servant of repute but was also an educationist who was passionate about quality education and improving access to education for the less privileged.

“Upon his election into the Senate, late Mustapha Bukar further demonstrated his commitment to education by sponsoring a bill to establish Federal Polytechnic Daura which was passed by the 8th Senate and graciously assented to by the President.

“As successor to the late Mustapha Bukar, I did my best and with the cooperation of the Senate to ensure that the Federal Polytechnic Daura as envisioned and conceived by the late Senator becomes a reality,” he said.

Senators took their turn to eulogize their late colleague and recalled memorable moments they had together in the upper legislative chamber during his life time.

Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu) said it is usual that most people who succeed others in the Senate remember them or even want to say anything about them. This is even as he urged his colleagues to write down their tributes.

“…But each time, all of us here write our tributes. It is what you do here in support of society, the downtrodden, progress of your community and country that is your tribute. He (Bukar) wrote his tribute, he was doing it quietly ad everyone experienced it.

“So, our late colleague is reminding us that those of us who are still breathing here, we have an opportunity to write our tribute once we do that, we are not only immortalizing the late bukar Mustapha, we will be immortalizing ourselves,” he said.

On his part, Theodore Orji said the impact late Mr Bukar made in terms of motions and bills, did not stop in the chamber but went as far as his constituency.

READ ALSO:

“Why should we forget him? We should not forget him. We have a tradition here when distinguished senators or house of rep members, when they come here, we tell them to take a bow. This our colleague is dead. With this motion, I will suggest your excellency that his spirit comes here and take a bow.”

In his remarks after the bill was read the second time, the Senate President Ahmad Lawan said all who interacted with late Mr Bukar know how deep he was, how committed and dedicated he was to a good cause and to this institution of the Senate.

“One thing to take away here is the renaming of Federal Polytechnic, Daura to Mustapha Bukar Polytechnic, Daura and like all our colleagues have said, this is a good example of what a good thing can bring.”

While he thanked Mr Kaita for sponsoring the bill, the Senate President said “It is a very good example of the kind of attitude politicians should have.

“We are normally seen as bad people because people hardly understand us even though they trust us as we are always elected. This time around we will go further in giving a positive impression that we should give Nigerians and people we represent.”