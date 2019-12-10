Use technology to curb corruption, UNODC urges governments

Related News

A UN agency has called on governments to deploy technology for ‘monitoring and reporting’ in the fight against corruption.

The Executive Director (UNODC), Yury Fedotov, said this on Monday in commemoration of the 2019 Anti-Corruption Day, via a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

According to him, to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals on time, there is a need to step up “efforts to eradicate corruption and promote good governance. This is essential if we are to deliver on our global pledge to leave no one behind.”

He added that ”To win the fight against corruption is to create the conditions necessary to effectively combat poverty and the inequalities that stem from it.”

”We must capture the full potential of innovation in the fight against corruption, harnessing technology for monitoring, reporting, raising awareness and countering those who exploit it to enable their crimes.

”We cannot afford to let corruption threaten our future. Standing united against corruption, we are standing up for justice, protecting the rule of law and increasing the chances that prosperity in our societies can be enjoyed by all.

”Corruption affects people in their daily lives. It bars them from accessing resources and opportunities. It erodes trust in public institutions and compromises the social contract. In doing so, corruption thwarts our attempts at building a better world,” Mr Fedotov said.

Nigeria

In his message, the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, identified corruption as the main hindrance why the nation is yet to fully utilise its potential.

He said, ”corruption has created multi-dimensional crises across the globe”.

He said this during a one-day anti-corruption summit organised by the commission in Abuja.

The EFCC boss added that corruption “has put families on deprivation, poverty and has exposed individuals to unexpected insecurities leading to frustration and suffering.”

He, therefore, restated the readiness of the EFCC to battle corruption.

He cited the commission’s ‘victory’ over the former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, a few days ago, as a pointer to it’s relentlessness determination to ensure that the corrupt would not go unpunished.

A Federal High Court last week sentenced Mr Kalu to 12 years imprisonment for corrupt acts while in office.

Also, speaking on the theme: “Zero Tolerance to Corruption: A Clarion Call,” Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, called for the sensitisation of the society in the fight against corruption as well as stiffer penalties for looters of public funds.

Sunday Dare, Minister for Youths and Sports, called for the anti-corruption searchlight to be extended to all sectors of the economy.

READ ALSO:

“The searchlight and the radar are already in the sports sector. I hope it will extend to other sectors; to education, health and with this together we will burst corruption.”

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Gutteres, who was represented by the Resident Coordinator of the UN, Edward Callum, called for collaboration among stakeholders in the anti-corruption fight.

“Corruption threatens the health of society, we must kill it in Nigeria. I urge people everywhere to come together to end corruption.”

Former INEC chairman, Mahmud Jega, commended the EFCC for its successes in the fight against corruption.

“I must commend the EFCC for its very commendable efforts in tackling this cankerworm. I urge them not to rest in their oars because the more the effort, the more daunting it becomes.”