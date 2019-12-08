Man accounts for funds received for wife’s delivery fee

Related News

Emmanuel Nweke, whose wife and baby were held at Evangel Hospital, Lagos, for failure to pay their medical bill, has shown gratitude and given account to Nigerians who raised funds for the bill.

Mr Nweke sought help from Nigerians on Monday, using his Twitter account @LilNony1 and his Twitter name; Biggy Nony.

His post at 11:30 a.m read: “Please help me Nigerians my wife and child have been held up in the hospital since November 6th 2019 bcos we are unable to settle the Medical Bills she gave birth through C.S which we didn’t plan towards it..I’m a Keke Napep Driver I’m pleading on you all to help me please.”

After suffering from prolonged labour on November 6, Gift Nweke was put on a Caesarean Section, Mr Nweke explained.

“The doctor said her cervix could not open and the baby had no water left,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

“It was not what we planned for, she was healthy all through the pregnancy. In fact, the highest amount we paid for ante-natal was #1, 700. We did scan three times and the doctors confirmed she was fine.”

After the baby was delivered, he needed to be put on resuscitation at a general hospital while the mother was at Evangel Hospital receiving post-delivery treatment.

He spent over N20,000 as medical fee to resuscitate the baby at the General Hospital, Ile-Epo, although, he received free drugs and some fee deductions for the baby.

Mr Nweke said the total amount charged for the operation and treatment on his wife was #180,000. This amount was after the hospital deducted many charges, including bed fee.

While narrating his efforts as a tricycle rider to raise money to settle his bills, he said all efforts failed him.

“I knew it would be settled but I didn’t know how. I wrote to many NGOs, I got no response. Many of my friends and acquittances stopped picking my calls,” Mr Nweke explained.

“I decided to put it on my Twitter account on Monday. I told my brother who has my password to help me manage the post, because I was busy after running two shifts at both hospitals.”

Within 48 hours of seeking help on Twitter, a total amount of #1,170,000 was donated by Twitter users, Mr Nweke said.

While leaving the hospital on Thursday, Mr Nweke shared pictures of receipts detailing all payments made and the amount left from the money donated.

“We want to thank our Dearest Nigerians for helping us pay our hospital bills which gave us the opportunity to go home today after 29 days at the hospital… We got more than the required amount because of your love and care and we appreciate and God bless you all,” his Thursday post read.

His honesty and accountable has received applause from Twitter users. While many commended him for being detailed about the money spent, others enjoined him to make good use of the money left.

” Your honesty will open doors for you. This is the first time in my life I am seeing a ” bank statement” for crowdfunding. Very straightforward. Others will keep people guessing but in your case it was different. I pray you get up to 2m to start a good bus. God bless all the donors, ” a Twitter user @Plenty12 said.

” Please, try and use a little part of the money to establish something solid that can bring in income later (a shop or something). God bless your family, ” another Twitter user @Funtolola said.