TV evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke dies at 79

German television evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, has died. He was aged 79.

A post on Saturday on his ministry’s Facebook page, Reinhard Bonnke- Official Page, announced the passing of the Pentecostal minister.

“It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke,” the post read. “He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019.”

“For the past 60 years he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world. We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people,” the post noted.

Reinhard Bonnke was born April 19, 1940 and was principally known for his gospel missions throughout Africa.

Bonnke was known for his missionary incursions into Africa since 1967. Mr Bonnke oversaw over 75 million recorded conversions to Christ.

Controversial visit to Nigeria

In 1991, during Mr Bonnke’s visit to Kano in Nigeria, there were riots in the city as irate youth protested over controversial remarks he had reportedly made about Islam in Kaduna on his way to Kano.

A rumor was then spread that Mr Bonnke was planning to “lead an invasion” into Kano.

The mob gathered at the Kofar Mata Eide-ground where they were addressed by several clerics who claimed that Mr Bonnke was going to blaspheme Islam.

About 8,000 youth gathered and after noon prayers, the riots ensued, during which many sustained injuries and several buildings were razed .

He would later return to Nigeria to preach nine years later.

