TETFund retrieves N10bn from non-performing institutions

TETFUND
TETFUND

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Suleiman Bogoro, says the Fund has retrieved N10 billion for projects awarded, but not executed by beneficiary institutions.

Mr Bogoro said this on Friday in Jos when he inaugurated the new University of Jos Faculty of Engineering building, the renovated burnt Main Library of the university and school’s new Faculty of Management building.

The executive secretary, who also laid the foundation for the Faculty of Agriculture, said the retrieved funds for non-performance by the affected institutions, were re-awarded to other institutions in dire need of infrastructure.

He advised management of institutions in Nigeria to judiciously use funds allocated to them for building of structures without compromising standards.

READ ALSO: ICT will solve 80% NHIS “transparency” challenges – Executive Secretary

Mr Bogoro assured that TETFund would ensure that all structures built in all institutions are of standard and also equipped with modern facilities.

The executive secretary said TETFund had settled over 1,000 stranded students on scholarship.

Mr Bogoro added that TETFund had so far spent over seven billion naira to facilitate studies by scholars abroad.

“TETFund under my watch intends to offset all the bills of persons on its scholarship within and outside the country.”

The Vice Chancellor, University of Jos, Sebastian Maimako, a professor, commended TETFund for the numerous projects executed in the university.

Mr Maimako assured TETFund of effective use and management of the structures built and equipped by the Fund.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.