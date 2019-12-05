Buhari rejoices with Kaigama on installation as Archbishop of Abuja

Rev.-Ignatius-Kaigama. [Photo credit: Daily Post]
Rev.-Ignatius-Kaigama. [Photo credit: Daily Post]

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a personally signed goodwill message to Ignatius Kaigama, as he gets formally installed as Catholic Archbishop of Abuja.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, said the president rejoiced with the Archbishop and wished him well in his new spiritual assignment.

The president’s congratulatory message to Mr Kaigama read: “I rejoice with you on your appointment as the Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja by the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis.

”With your pedigree as a priest and administrator, I have no doubt that you will make an impressive success of your new office.

”Your background as immediate past President of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, former Archbishop of Jos, former President of Episcopal Conference of West Africa Catholic Bishops, and former Chairman, Plateau State Inter-religious Committee for Peace, among others, will stand you in good stead in the new assignment.

“You have always promoted peace, inter-faith dialogue, and mutual understanding between religions. I wish you great success and higher strides as the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja.

“Accept my best wishes.”

Mr Kaigama succeeds Cardinal John Onaiyekan, who has since retired, after turning 75 years. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.