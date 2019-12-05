Pastor arrested for allegedly raping minor

Related News

The police in Anambra State on Wednesday evening paraded the General Overseer of Mount Zion Ministries, in Obosi, Chukwudi Chukwumezie, also known as ‘Agudo Jesus’ for allegedly raping a minor.

The pastor, who is alleged to have been involved in previous cases of rape involving minors, was said to have lured the victim to his church, with the prophesy that she had a bright future but was hindered by evil spirits.

The police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, who paraded the suspect, told journalists that the police obtained a medical report, showing that the victim (name withheld) had a penetration.

“On 24th September 2019, we got a report from a woman in Obosi police station that the pastor of Mountain Zion Ministry, Obosi had an unlawful canal knowledge of her daughter.

“Police officers went to the scene, inspected it and victim was rushed to hospital and medical report revealed that her vagina was penetrated and laceration of the hymen of the victim occurred.

“Police went to the hotel and the evidence seen at the hotel corresponded with what the victim told the police.”, Haruna said

The victim, a 15-year-old Senior Secondary One student, according to her, had been lured by the pastor into his car, after conducting a deliverance session on her.

“I didn’t know what happened immediately I entered his car, but I regained consciousness in a room, and I was naked, and the pastor was on top of me, and there was blood in my private part.”

The mother of the victim, Edith Idika, also confirmed that her daughter was raped.

She said she had visited the pastor with her daughter, when he told her she needed to undergo deliverance.

“I sent my daughter there, especially as the pastor had said that my daughter had bright future, but had something covering her. He even said he was ready to train her for us,” she said.

But the suspect denied the allegations.

He said he only prayed for the girl, and since she was the last person to leave the church, he decided to drop her at her house, but sped past her house.

“When I asked her, she said I had passed her house, so I stopped at Nkwo ATM point since I had to withdraw money to pay transportation for our members who were going to the mountain,” he said.

He denied having canal knowledge of the minor, insisting that the girl was being used to set him up by another pastor, who was operating at Obosi.