Alleged Fraud: Senate threatens to ‘arrest’ NIMASA DG

Senate in plenary
Senate in plenary

The Senate Joint Committee on Navy, Marine Transport and Finance on Wednesday, asked the Director-General, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, to appear before it unfailingly on Thursday or risk being ‘arrested’.

The committee is investigating the N263.9 billion alleged illegal security services carried out by the Ocean Marine Solutions Ltd. ( OMLS) at the Safe Anchorage Area in Lagos Ports.

Mr Peterside had failed to appear before the panel but was represented at the hearing by the Principal Legal Officer of the agency, Haruna Argungu.

The Committee Chairman, George Sekibo, told Mr Argungu to inform Mr Peterside to appear before the committee unfailingly on December 5, failure of which “a warrant of arrest would be issued against him by the Senate”.

The committee refused to honour Mr Argungu in that capacity by walking him out of the session in the presence of the Minister of State, Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki.

Backstory

Trouble for the NIMASA boss started when Mr Sekibo read out list of heads of marine transport agencies invited for the hearing and discovered that Mr Peterside was not personally present.

Mr Sekibo further said that “the investigative hearing was supposed to have been held earlier but shifted to allow Peterside and other key players in Marine Transport to attend the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) conference which took place in London.

“It is annoying that after that grace given to him, he still refused to appear before us.

“This is unacceptable as submitted by other members of the committee,” Mr Sekibo said.

Reacting, Ms Saraki said OMSL contract on security services at the ports had not been suspended or dismantled as claimed by the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman, on Tuesday .

She explained to the committee that the ministry had scheduled a meeting with all stakeholders on the security services at the ports for December 9, in Lagos.(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.